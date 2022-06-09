DOJ to investigate Louisiana State Police after beatings of mostly Black men

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Thursday 09 June 2022 16:44

Related video: Did Louisiana State Police cover up the death of Ronald Greene

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will investigate the Louisiana State Police following beatings of mostly Black men, officials have said.

The “pattern-or-practice” investigation comes amid an increasing amount of evidence revealing that the agency has ignored the beatings of mostly Black men, including the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

The announcement comes over three years after white officers were seen on body-camera footage, that was withheld from the public for a long time, beating, stunning, and dragging Mr Greene on the side of a rural road close to Monroe, Louisiana.

No one has been charged in the death that police first attributed to a car crash despite investigations on the federal and state levels.

The Associated Press found that Mr Greene’s arrest was just one of at least a dozen times during the last ten years that state troopers or their superiors have ignored or suppressed evidence of beatings. State police have also been found to deflect responsibility and work to hamper efforts to discover and eliminate misconduct.

Dozens of current and former troopers said the beatings were countenanced by a culture of impunity, nepotism and, in some cases, outright racism.

Troopers would at times not include the use of force in reports, such as strikes to the head. Troopers also tried to justify their actions by saying that suspects were violent, resisting, or escaping, all of which were contradicted by video footage.

More follows...

The Associated Press contributed to this report

