The family of the Louisville mass shooter has posted an obituary in which they ask people to donate to a fundraiser for a police officer whom their son shot in the head during the attack.

Louisville Metro Police officer Nick Wilt was severely wounded by Connor Sturgeon as the officer ran towards danger during the shooting in the city on 10 April. Officials say that he remains in a critical condition and in a medically induced coma as he battles pneumonia and lung complications.

Sturgeon, 25, murdered five employees at the Old National Bank, where he also worked, before he was shot and killed by police.

In the obituary, the family recognised Sturgeon’s academic and athletic achievements as well as his friendships and relationships.

“All who knew Connor knew he loved (and followed) nearly every sport, being a walking database of NBA knowledge, trivia, and statistics,” it stated.

“More than anything else, Connor loved Alabama Football and the Dallas Mavericks. Connor’s other passion involved his volunteer work with Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana. A private service is being held for family and friends.”

They then turned their attention to the wounded officer.

“The Sturgeon family asks that any donations or expressions of sympathy be made to the fundraiser for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt,” the obituary added.

And it ended simply with “Roll Tide, Connor”, a cheer used by the University of Alabama fanbase.

Meanwhile, Officer Wilt’s family posted on the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s Facebook page that his recovery has been “promising” since Sunday.

“Although he still has a long way to go in his recovery journey, Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging,” the family said in the Facebook post.