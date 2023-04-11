Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The disgruntled bank employee who killed five in a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville legally bought the AR-15-style rifle just six days before carrying out the massacre.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday morning, Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said that gunman Connor Sturgeon purchased the gun used in the attack from a local dealership in Louisville back on 4 April.

Just six days later, Sturgeon – a current employee at the bank – entered the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning armed with the rifle.

He opened fire in a first-floor conference room as executives gathered for their morning meeting – all the while livestreaming the massacre on his Instagram account.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, shooting him dead.

Five victims, all executives at the bank, died in the horror attack. They have been identified as: Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 57, and Deana Eckert, 57.

Another eight victims were hospitalised including two police officers who were shot by the gunman after responding to the scene.

One of those officers – Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Nickolas Wilt – was shot in the head and is now fighting for his life in hospita.

Four of the wounded have since been discharged from hospital while four remain in hospital.

Officer Wilt remains in critical condition, another victim is in ICU but in stable condition while the other two now have non life-threatening injuries.

The motive for Monday’s horror attack remains unclear but new details continue to emerge about the man behind the attack.

The police chief confirmed on Tuesday that Sturgeon was a current employee at the bank.

A search warrant was executed on the gunman’s home on Monday and a number of items were recovered.

Police are yet to reveal what they found in the search.

In the lead-up to the attack, Sturgeon began posting concerning posts on Instagram, according to local reports.

His account, which has since been taken down, included a meme photo captioned: “I know what I have to do but I don’t know if I have the strength to do it”.

“I could burn this whole place down,” read another.

The shooter’s last post before the attack then read: “They won’t listen to words or protests. Let’s see if they hear this.”

On Monday morning, the gunman is said to have left behind ominous warnings about his deadly plans for his family and friends to find.

In police dispatch audio, a dispatcher is heard relaying to law enforcement officials on the scene that Sturgeon had called a friend before the attack and left a chilling voicemail saying he felt “suicidal” and planned to “kill everyone at the bank”.

Sturgeon had also written a note to his parents and a friend outlining his plans to open fire in the bank, a law enforcement source told CNN.

He then live-streamed his shooting rampage on Instagram.

Four victims died on the scene, before a fifth – Eckert – died in hospital later on Monday.