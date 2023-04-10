Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Five people are dead after a shooter walked into the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, and began firing on individuals inside.

Police became aware of the mass shooting just before 9am local time on Monday. By 10.30am they announced the shooter was dead, along with four other victims. Eight others — including, reportedly at least one police officer — were injured and required medical attention.

Here’s everything we know about the mass shooting attack on a downtown Louisville bank.

The shooting

Police believe the shooting began around 8.30am EST at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Police received word of the shooting sometime between then and 8.53am, at which time the department tweeted that it was “aware of the reported incident” downtown and advised the public to avoid the area.

Just before 9.30am, police confirmed that there were “multiple casualties” resulting from the shooting.

The shooting ended sometime between 9am and 10.16am, at which time police tweeted that “there is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized.”

It is unclear how the shooter died, though officers confirmed that they traded shots with the shooter.

Police later said that the shooter had some connection to the bank, though the exact nature of that relationship was not made clear.

“I don’t know if he was an active employee or former employee but the shooter did have a connection to the building,” said Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey.

Two unnamed officials also told NBC News that the shooting is being investigated as a workplace violence situation by an employee who suffered from mental health issues.

The victims

Little is known about the victims at this time.

What we do know is that four people are confirmed dead, in addition to the shooter. Eight have been injured and require medical attention.

One of those eight is reportedly a police officer, according to Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

Two of the victims were friends with Governor Andy Beshear, who spoke at an 11am press conference. During an emotional address at nearby Slugger Field, he confirmed that one of his friends was killed, and another was in surgery.

“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today.”

He revealed that he banked with Old National Bank and formerly had an office in the building during his campaign for the attorney general’s office.

Lawmakers react

While President Joe Biden has not put out an official statement on the shooting, reports indicate he has been briefed on the situation.

“A White House official tells FOX News that President Biden has been briefed on what is known so far about the shooting in Louisville,” a Fox News correspondent tweeted.

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell put out his own statement about the shooting in his home state.

“Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene,” he tweeted.

“We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information.”

Second shooting reported nearby

Shortly after the bank shooting, officers were called to the scene of a second shooting nearby.

At 11.20am, LMPD confirmed officers had been dispatched to 8th and Chestnut streets.

Police said that there is no active shooting situation and there is no indication the two incidents are related.

“There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th Chestnut streets. We are confirming that there was a shooting outside, and the suspects fled prior to police arrival,” LMPD tweeted.