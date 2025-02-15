The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Ivy League grad charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last December, has shared a public message for the first time since his arrest.

Mangione, who faces criminal charges in New York, Pennsylvania and federal court, now has a dedicated website set up by his legal team due to what his lawyers called the “extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support.”

Mangione gained a following after writings found on him when he was arrested detailed his grievances with the health care system, according to authorities.

He broke his silence Friday with the statement as he awaits trial in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

“I am overwhelmed by - and grateful for - everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione said.

“Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe.”

He continued: “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

In an FAQ section on the site, his legal team also asked the public to stop sending Mangione books. “He is very appreciative, but kindly asks that people temporarily refrain from sending more books,” they said, adding that he has already received “numerous.”

Luigi Mangione has broken his silence as he awaits trial for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mangione’s supporters have also been sending him photographs. “​​Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time,” his legal team said.

He has accepted nearly $400,000 in donations toward his legal defense. He has pleaded not guilty to Thompson’s murder.

Mangione was arrested on December 10 in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania following a dramatic six-day manhunt that drew nationwide attention. In Pennsylvania, he faces charges of carrying a gun without a license, forgery, and other counts.

He was extradited to New York on December 19 after waiving his right to an extradition hearing.

He’s next slated to appear in New York state court on February 21.

There, he faces 11 charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, second-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and multiple weapons offenses.