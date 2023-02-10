Autopsy revealed for New Jersey kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A New Jersey kindergarten teacher whose body was found buried in a shallow grave was the victim of homicide, an autopsy revealed.

Luz Hernandez, 33, died as a result of blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck, the Hudson County Prosecution’s Office said in a statement. Hernandez’s death was initially described as “suspicious” before it was officially determined to be a homicide by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday.

Cesar Santana, 36 and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, are facing charges of desecrating and concealing human remains in the case. Mr Santana, who, according to ABC News, is believed to be the father of Hernandez’s children, was arrested shortly after midnight on Friday at a motel in Miami.

Mr Lopez remains at large. They’re expected to face additional charges once they’re in custody in New Jersey.

Hernandez, a mother of three, was reported missing on Monday after she failed to show up to work at BelovED Charter School, where she taught kindergarteners. Before her body was discovered on Tuesday, police found “blood splatters” in her home and evidence that led them to the shallow grave just three miles away, NJ.com reported.

Luz Hernandez was reported missing on Monday after she failed to show up to work at BelovED Charter School. Her body was discovered buried in a shallow grave on Tuesday (Luz Hernandez/Facebook )

Mr Santana remains detained at the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Night Detention Center.

During the investigation by New Jersey police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, it emerged that Mr Santana and Mr Lopez were stopped by police on Sunday near Kearny, just a day before Hernandez was reported missing.

The unregistered vehicle was impounded. After the suspects were allegedly linked to the crime, further evidence was seized from the car on Tuesday.

Authorities in New Jersey, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania worked collectively to track down Mr Santana, prosecutors said.

Hernandez’s brother Christino Hernandez told CBS that she had become an educator because she enjoyed being around children.

“She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids,” he said.

BelovED founder Bret Schunder also told NJ.com that the school would likely plan a tribute for Hernandez in the upcoming days.

“People loved her. She was a wonderful co-worker,” Mr Schundler said of Hernandez. “She was a beloved member of the BelovED family. People are feeling devastated by this.”

Thirty-six-year-old Cesar Santana was arrested in the death of Luz Hernandez. He is believed to be the father of her children (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office )

Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, is also being sought by police and faces the same charges as Mr Santana (Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office )

The school, where Hernandez had taught at the school since 2017, was closed on Wednesday. Two of her children attended BelovED.

“There is going to be a desire to commemorate her and there’s going to be a desire to support her family,” Mr Schundler added. “Her whole family was involved, was part of the BelovED community.”

A cousin of Hernandez, who chose to remain anonymous, said the family is still trying to make sense of the tragedy.

“She was one of the best teachers, everybody loves her, all the kids. It’s just like, so complicated to think about this. We just want justice,” she told NBC. “We love her, her family, the friends. She was an amazing girl and it’s so unfair somebody takes away the life from her. Why?”

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s office has asked anyone with information to call 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on its website.