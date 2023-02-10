Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect arrested in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher is the father of her kids.

Thirty-six-year-old Cesar Santana was arrested on Friday by police in Miami, Florida. He is facing charges of desecrating and concealing human remains in the death of Luz Hernandez, 33, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave on Tuesday by Jersey City Police.

The case became a homicide investigation on Thursday after prosecutors revealed an autopsy determined Hernandez died by blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck. Cesar, who is believed to be the father of Hernandez’s children, is expected to face additional charges once he is extradited to New Jersey, ABC News reported.

Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, is also being sought by police.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.