Boyfriend of Madeline Soto’s mother charged with 13-year-old’s murder

Nearly two months after a 13-year-old girl was killed, her mother’s boyfriend, already in jail on sexual abuse charges, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Stephan Sterns is accused of killing Madeline Soto in Kissimmee, Florida, at the end of February.

The 13-year-old had just celebrated her birthday when she was reported missing on 26 February, with her body found on 1 March.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, State Attorney Andrew Bain said that a grand jury had returned the indictment earlier in the day.

“For the last seven weeks, the Kissimmee Police Department and my office have been working closely to go over every piece of evidence that we could gather in this case,” Mr Bain said. “It was voluminous and a lot of evidence to go over in that time.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.