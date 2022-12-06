Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The stepfather of a University of Idaho student brutally murdered three weeks ago has broken his silence about the tragedy.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, Scott Laramie described the nightmare of losing his and his wife’s only child as “the hardest thing in the world.” Mr Laramie is the stepfather of Madison Mogen, one of four students killed in Moscow.

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle also died during the brutal stabbings on 13 November. Three weeks on from the slayings, no suspects have been identified and no murder weapon has been found.

“It’s still hard to believe sometimes. We get up in the morning, and it’s like, ‘Nah this isn’t happening,’ then it kicks in,” Mr Laramie told Fox. “We love her and we miss her, and it’s the hardest thing in the world to try to figure out how to live without her.”

Mr Laramie also spoke about his anger and frustration as the perpetrator continues to escape justice.

“They update us every day. We asked them to check in with us whether they have anything or not,” he told Fox. “We’re angry. Anybody would be ... I’m just hoping they come up with something sooner than later. I just would like to have justice for these kids.”

Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the investigation, mostly giving minor updates to the media.

Moscow Police have said that the two surviving housemates who were in the home at the time of the killings and the other friends who were in the home when the 911 call was made are not considered suspects.

Both the man seen on camera with Mogen and Goncalves at a food truck in the downtown area before they headed home and the man at the private party who then gave the pair a ride home from the truck were also ruled out as suspects.

Three weeks on from the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, no one has been arrested for the crime (Supplied)

Goncalves’ former long-term boyfriend, with whom she shared a dog, is also not considered a suspect.

On Monday, Moscow PD said they are aware of an “isolated” incident involving Goncalves and two men back in October. The men, who reportedly followed Goncalves into a business and as she returned to her car, are not believed to be involved in the murder.

The stabbings took place between 3am and 4am after the victims returned home. Their bodies were found on the second and third floors by investigators dispatched to the scene after a 911 call was made from the cell phone of one of the two surviving roommates who were on the first floor at the time of the killings.