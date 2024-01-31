Man arrested for father’s murder after showing decapitated head on YouTube

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after he allegedly decapitated his father before holding up the 68-year-old’s severed head in a disturbing, politically-charged YouTube video.

Justin Mohn, 32, is claimed to have beheaded his father Michael Mohn, 68, at their home in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Middletown Township Police confirmed a suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested just after 9pm in Central Pennsylvania after the headless body of a man in his 60s was found at a house in Levittown, Middletown Township, Bucks County.

Law enforcement sources told LevittownNow.com that a YouTube video posted by a man identified as Justin Mohn was linked to the death. In the footage, a man is seen holding up what appears to be the decapitated head of a man he said was his father in a plastic bag.

Later the head can be seen in a cooking pot.

The man in the video issues threats and goes on extreme political rants. MailOnline reported he blasts the federal government and the Biden administration, saying many see him as the messiah and want him as president.

“I am now officially the acting president of America under martial law,” the man says, before calling for a “second American Revolution.”

The man can also be heard in the video saying his father was a federal employee for 20 years and refers to him as a traitor, calling for the death of all federal officials.

“He is now in hell for eternity as a traitor to his country,” he said.

He also attacked the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ+ community.

YouTube removed the video, which is more than 14 minutes long, hours after it was posted.

Many of Mohn’s talking points in the video echoed violent conspiracy theories, such as the QAnon movement, which has been peddled by far-right commentators.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said that Middletown Township Police were called to “a report of a deceased male” in Upper Orchard Drive, Middletown Township, close to the New Jersey border, at 7pm.

“The call to emergency dispatchers came from the victim’s wife. When officers arrived, they located the male deceased in the bathroom,” the statement said.

Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said Justin was not at home at the time, but he was found about 100 miles away in Fort Indiantown Gap and was arrested just before 11.30pm.

It was not immediately clear why Mohn was in the area, however, Fort Indiantown Gap is located near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which has a National Guard training facility.

Police said they went to the home in Middletown Township after they became aware of the YouTube video.

Det. Lt. Stephen Forman added that police had previous contact with the man in the video as far back as 10 years ago.

However, Mohn had no criminal charges in Bucks County prior to this week, LevittownNow.com reported, citing court records.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. “The process of transferring custody of Justin Mohn to our jurisdiction is underway and he will likely be arraigned on the charges sometime in the morning,” Captain Feeney added.