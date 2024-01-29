Tennessee DJ ‘Slick Rick’ is found decapitated inside his home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Tennessee are investigating after a well-known DJ was allegedly found decapitated inside his home last week with his pants pulled down around his ankles.

Memphis-area DJ Rick Buchanan, also known by his stage name “Slick Rick”, was discovered dead inside his home on Wednesday afternoon by his brother, John Buchanan, according to local reports.

John told Fox 13 that he allegedly found his brother dead when he visited his home after receiving a call from a neighbour to say a door had been left ajar.

Upon arriving at the residence, John said he found the front door locked but the back door was wide open.

“I walked in and then I found him, and I just called 911,” he told Fox 13 just hours after discovering his brother’s body.

He added that Rick still had his keys in his hand and that his pants were “pulled down to his feet”.

“I thought his coat was up over his head like it was cold or something,” John continued. “I ran out and then I ran back in. And, then I realised it was something worse.”

John Buchanan during his interview with Fox 13 (FOX 13)

In his initial interview with Fox 13, John left out the graphic details of what he came upon in his brother’s home. However, on Thursday, he told the station he had found his brother’s body decapitated.

The DJ survived a shooting in 2014 after he was robbed at gunpoint outside the live music venue The Stage Shop, which was owned by his mother, Nita Makris.

He was hospitalised in critical condition and underwent several surgeries due to his injuries.

John told Fox 13 that his brother became increasingly reclusive after the shooting and had difficulty finding work.

He added that he has “no idea” whether the latest incident involving his brother was related to the 2014 shooting.

Police confirmed his death and said they are still investigating the circumstances behind it. However, there was no indication that Rick had been beheaded, with police saying there were “no immediate signs of foul play on the scene”.

“The cause of death is undetermined at this time, the department said in a post on X. “The death investigation is ongoing.”

Following his death, Rick’s family launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the DJ’s funeral fund.

“If you knew Rick, you know he gave to anyone he could, friends, strangers, and charities like MDA,” a message posted on GoFundMe said. “He used his voice and personality to raise unthinkable amounts of money for others.”