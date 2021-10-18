Man who kept breaking in to his old house is shot dead by new homeowners

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in a house in Sacramento, California, after he trespassed on to a private property he believed belonged to his father.

The accused, identified as Lennin Elizalde, returned to the residence hours after he was arrested for breaking in at the same property.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on 10 October, when they received a report of “forced entry” at a house in the 7000 block of Gabor Street in Valley Springs.

Two men waiting in the front yard of the residence informed the deputies that Elizalde had “kicked the front door open to gain entry” to their residence.

“He began physically assaulting them” before the owners shot him in self-defense, said the police in their official press statement . “During the altercation, one of the occupants were knocked to the floor,” it added. “While on the ground and while attempting to stand up and fight off Lennin, the second occupant discharged his pistol more than one time towards Lennin.”

During their probe, the detectives found that Elizalde was arrested a day prior for illegal entry on the same property. He was also charged with “vandalism and possession of methamphetamine.”

Elizalde was the son of the former owner of the house and he informed the police on his way to jail that he “believed the residence was still his property and that he intended to return to the home.”

Based on his “unconditional statements regarding his intent to return to the residence,” the patrol deputy had demanded an increase in his bail amount. The judge however denied it due to misdemeanor arrest charges against him.

The occupants of the residence were not arrested and the detectives in their initial probe found that Elizalde had “no legal right to occupy or return” to the property.

“The residence was completely vacant when it was purchased by the new occupants and Lennin did not have any personal items or legal reason to return,” said the sheriff’s office.