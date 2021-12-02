NYPD swarms United Nations building as man ‘with gun’ seen pacing outside
Videos show a man with gray hair walking back and forth in front of the UN with what appears to be a long firearm
Police have swarmed the United Nations after a man was seen pacing outside the building with a gun, according to local news reports.
Videos from the scene show a man with gray hair, wearing a red sweater and brown jacket, walking back and forth in front of the UN’s front entrance with what appears to be a long firearm in his hands.
Several police vehicles and personnel were also at the scene, with multiple officers aiming guns at the suspect. Someone, possibly a member of the police, could be heard talking to him.
UN employees have been asked to shelter in place, a journalist with UN News Centre reported.
On Twitter, the New York Police Department warned the public to stay away.
“Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue,” the NYPD tweeted. “Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area.”
According to a Patch report, the standoff began at around 11am. More than an hour later, police are still trying to talk to the man, who is holding the gun vertically against his torso – possibly aiming it at his own head.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
