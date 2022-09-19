Jump to content

Man attacks New York McDonalds with an axe

Man is arraigned on fourth-degree criminal-mischief and possession-of-weapons charges

Arpan Rai
Monday 19 September 2022 12:55
<p>The man, Michael Palacios, was seen grabbing an axe from inside his bag after an altercation inside McDonald’s at Lower East Side in <a href="/topic/new-york">New York</a> </p>

The man, Michael Palacios, was seen grabbing an axe from inside his bag after an altercation inside McDonald’s at Lower East Side in New York

(Screengrab: YouTube/ Fox 5 New York)

An angry man who went on a rampage with an axe inside a McDonald’s at Lower East Side in New York has been released without bail at his arraignment, officials said on Sunday.

The man, Michael Palacios, was seen grabbing an axe from inside his bag after an altercation at the fast food joint and smashing glass walls, tables and threatening people seated in the restaurant as onlookers recorded videos of the violent behaviour on Friday.

The 31-year-old was arraigned on fourth-degree criminal-mischief and possession-of-weapons charges hours later but freed without bail, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

Neither of the charges requires bail under the state’s criminal justice reforms.

Mr Palacois broke two tables with the axe and a glass partition in a fit of rage after a woman at the restaurant “rejected” him even as he continued pursuing her, according to a witness from the spot, reported the New York Post citing the criminal complaint.

The entire episode of violence lasted for a little more than two minutes.

He also told the police that he was carrying a “pocket-knife in my bike”, the report added, citing the complaint.

According to a witness, the woman didn’t want to talk to Mr Palacois but “he kept going at her”.

The video showed at least three men then trying to intervene and landing punches at the man who initially remained calm.

But within seconds, he was seen opening his bag and bringing out the axe. He then proceeded to threaten people and damage the property at the McDonald’s, scaring half a dozen people present in the premises.

A woman was also seen trying to stop a man from interacting with the accused by holding him against the wall, while another remained crouched in one of the seats as the accused approached her and threatened her.

He was then seen leaving the joint on his bicycle.

The details of circumstances leading to his arrest are not clear but police arrested him hours later and charged him on two counts in the incident.

