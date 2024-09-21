Mom of Georgia school shooting suspect charged with taping elderly relative to chair

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The mother of the Georgia teen accused of killing four people in a school shooting earlier this month, has been indicted for allegedly taping her 73-old mother to a chair.

Marcee Gray, 43, allegedly taped Deborah Polhamus to a chair, stole her phone, and damaged her house during the November 3, 2023 incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The confrontation began when Polhamus refused to go to Barrow County with Gray to confront her ex-husband Colin Gray, according to police.

Domestic incident allegedly began when Marcee Gray (left) flew into rage after her mother refused to join her to confront her ex-husband Colin Gray ( Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office; Georgia Bureau of Investigation )

“Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex,” the incident report, obtained by the AJC, reads.

“Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn’t going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn’t call anyone.”

The senior spent nearly 24 hours taped to the chair, only being discovered when another of her daughters became concerned she couldn’t reach the 73-year-old and sent someone to check on her at her home in Ben Hill County.

Gray was indicted Monday on single counts of exploitation, intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft.

The most serious of the charges, exploitation, carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.