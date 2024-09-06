Georgia school shooting latest: Father of suspect Colt Gray charged with second-degree murder
Police say the 14-year-old suspected gunman used an ‘AR-platform style weapon’ which his father Colin Gray allegedly bought for him as a Christmas present
The father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray has been arrested and charged with murder, after allegedly buying his 14-year-old son an AR-style rifle as a Christmas present.
Colin Gray, 54, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The arrest came after suspect Colt Gray allegedly opened fire upon students and staff at the high school in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two 14-year-old pupils and two teachers.
Colt Gray, whose mugshot was released by police on Thursday, has been charged with felony murder and will be tried as an adult. He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.
Investigators are now looking into the motive of the suspected gunman.
FBI said that it received anonymous tips in May 2023 about online threats to carry out a school shooting, prompting local police to question the teen suspect. Colt Gray denied being behind the posts during an interview with Sheriff’s deputies.
His father, however, stated there were hunting rifles in the family home, but claimed his son did not have unsupervised access to them.
Ricky Aspinwall went by many titles — football coach, math teacher, father, husband, father — and after the Apalachee High School shooting, he was tragically given another: victim.
“[This shooting] makes every educator in the country more anxious because schools are supposed to be a safe place,” his best friend and fellow educator Nick Bach told The Independent.
Georgia gun laws explained after four die in school shooting
Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, is the latest school across the US to experience a mass shooting as part of the country’s gun violence epidemic, with four killed and scores injured on Wednesday morning.
Apalachee student Colt Gray, 14, has been named as the suspected shooter, and is alive and in custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting has prompted scrutiny of Georgia’s gun laws.
Georgia prevents minors from owning guns, but has few restrictions for adults seeking to carry
In May of 2023, the FBI got a tip about online threats on the app Discord regarding a school shooting. It traced the threats to Georgia and forwarded information to the Jackson County Sheriffs’ Office, which interviewed the Gray family.
Colin Gray, the Georgia shooting suspect’s father, said he kept hunting guns in the house, but that Colt did not have unsupervised access to them. Colt, meanwhile, denied making the online threats.
“Colt expressed concern that someone is accusing him of threatening to shoot up a school, stating that he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,” according to a police report obtained by The Independent.
Gray also told deputies that “he stopped using Discord because too many people kept hacking his account and he was afraid someone would use his information for nefarious purposes.”
During the interview with the Grays, a deputy openly mused about the stakes of the 2023 investigation, saying, “God forbid” if the online threats turned into an actual shooting, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
Further investigation of Colt’s Discord page showed he made the account after he said he’d deleted it, and used a Russian username that “spells out the name Lanza, referring to Adam Lanza, who is the perpetrator of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooter in Newton, Conn.,” per the report.
Police notified local schools and no probable cause for an arrest was found at the time, according to the FBI.
Georgia shooting suspect’s aunt reveals new details about Gray family
As police continue to investigate yesterday’s mass shooting at a Georgia high school, a family member of Colt Gray is providing new insights into the 14-year-old’s home life.
Annie Polhamus Brown spoke with The Independent about her older sister Marcee Polhamus Gray and Marcee’s estranged husband Colin Gray.
ICYMI: Colt Gray charged with four counts of felony murder
Colt Gray, the 14-year-old suspected gunman who killed four people at Apalachee High School, has been charged with four counts of felony murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Additional charges are expected. His first court appearance will be tomorrow morning.
Authorities will perform autopsies on the four victims later today as investigators look into the shooter’s motive.
Georgia gun laws put few limits on youths possessing rifles
More details are emerging about the circumstances that allegedly led to yesterday’s school shooting in Georgia.
Colin Gray, 54, the father of alleged gunman Colt Gray, 14, reportedly purchased his son a high-powered AR 15-style rifle as a holiday gift in 2023 that was later allegedly used in the Georgia shooting, which killed four people and hospitalized nine others.
The purchase came months after local police interviewed the Grays, after the FBI received tips about online warnings to commit a school shooting that could be traced to a social media account belonging to Colt. The student denied making the threats and no arrests were made at the time.
There is no minimum age requirement to possess a rifle under federal and state firearms law in Georgia, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, but individuals must be 18 or older to buy one under both sets of rules.
Colin and Colt Gray are now both facing charges over the shooting.
Father of suspect charged for ‘knowingly allowing’ son to have a weapon
Charges were brought against Colt Gray’s father for “knowingly allowing” the teenage shooting suspect to have a gun, Chris Hosey, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, told reporters on Thursday night.
Colin Gray, 54, has been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.
