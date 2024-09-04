✕ Close Active shooter reported at Georgia high school as responders rush to scene

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Georgia high school was put on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an “active shooter.”

Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium. “Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire,” school officials wrote in a message to parents around 10:45 am local time.

“Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area.”

Authorities later said that a suspect had been taken into custody, and casualties were reported – though the exact number was unspecified.