Georgia high school shooting updates: At least two dead as police take suspect into custody
Law enforcement and emergency vehicles have surrounded Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.
A Georgia high school was put on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an “active shooter.”
Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium. “Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire,” school officials wrote in a message to parents around 10:45 am local time.
“Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area.”
Authorities later said that a suspect had been taken into custody, and casualties were reported – though the exact number was unspecified.
Active shooter reported at Georgia high school as responders rush to scene
People airlifted off campus – reports
Fox 5 reported witnessing at least two people being airlifted off the campus as the situation unfolded.
Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded and emergency responders are treating people at the school. At least six ambulances are on the scene as of noon local time, according to WSBTV.
Suspect in custody as high school remains on lockdown
There is a suspect in custody after students following reports of an active shooter at a Georgia high school, which has resulted in an unspecified number of casualties, according to local outlets.
Students have been evacuated from Apalachee High School in Barrow County, which remains on lockdown.
Aerial footage shows students gathering at football stadium
The number of victims is still uncertain.
‘Active shooting’ reported at Georgia high school
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the unfolding situation here.
