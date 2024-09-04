Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

1725467312

Georgia high school shooting updates: At least two dead as police take suspect into custody

Law enforcement and emergency vehicles have surrounded Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 04 September 2024 17:28
Active shooter reported at Georgia high school as responders rush to scene

A Georgia high school was put on lockdown Wednesday following reports of an “active shooter.”

Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium. “Apalachee High School is currently in a hard lockdown after reports of gunfire,” school officials wrote in a message to parents around 10:45 am local time.

“Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area.”

Authorities later said that a suspect had been taken into custody, and casualties were reported – though the exact number was unspecified.

1725467128

Active shooter reported at Georgia high school as responders rush to scene

Active shooter reported at Georgia high school as responders rush to scene
Mike Bedigan4 September 2024 17:25
1725466828

People airlifted off campus – reports

Fox 5 reported witnessing at least two people being airlifted off the campus as the situation unfolded.

Dozens of law enforcement officers have responded and emergency responders are treating people at the school. At least six ambulances are on the scene as of noon local time, according to WSBTV.

Mike Bedigan4 September 2024 17:20
1725466528

Suspect in custody as high school remains on lockdown

There is a suspect in custody after students following reports of an active shooter at a Georgia high school, which has resulted in an unspecified number of casualties, according to local outlets.

Students have been evacuated from Apalachee High School in Barrow County, which remains on lockdown.

Mike Bedigan4 September 2024 17:15
1725466228

Aerial footage shows students gathering at football stadium

Helicopter video from local news channel WSB-TV showed dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Students could also be seen in the footage gathering in the school’s football stadium.

The number of victims is still uncertain.

Mike Bedigan4 September 2024 17:10
1725465873

‘Active shooting’ reported at Georgia high school

An “active shooter situation” has been reported at a Georgia high school.

Authorities are now responding to Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, which is in lockdown after gunshots were reported. All schools in the county are on lockdown as the situation unfolds.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the unfolding situation here.

Mike Bedigan4 September 2024 17:04

