Surveillance footage of a thwarted robbery in Arizona looks more like a clip from an action movie.

At about 4.30am on 20 October, three masked men entered a Chevron gas station in Yuma, Arizona. One of them pointed a gun at the cashier, apparently trying to initiate a robbery.

Unfortunately for the gunman, the customer standing next to him was a former US Marine. Immediately, the veteran grabbed the gun and tackled the suspect, pinning him down until police arrived. Meanwhile, the other two suspects fled.

The whole dramatic confrontation, which took just eight seconds, was all captured by a store security camera.

When Yuma police got to the scene, they arrested the disarmed suspect, who they say was a minor. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, and booked at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center. The other two suspects are still at large.

No one was injured in the incident, police say.

When officers asked the heroic customer how he managed to overpower the suspect, he allegedly replied, “The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

In a statement, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office praised the Marine for taking action.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public, if you see something, say something, and if you have the ability to do so safely, without jeopardizing your safety or the safety of others, do something,” the statement said.

Police say they are still investigating the case, and ask for the public’s help in solving it.

“Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.