Maryland student arrested for threatening to blow up her high school and teacher’s home

Officials ‘found the threats to be not credible’ after they were made on social media

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 29 August 2022 19:35

A Maryland student was arrested after she allegedly threatened to blow up her high school and a teacher’s home.

Authorities say that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reacted after threats were made against Walkersville High School.

“At approximately 6 pm, on Aug. 27, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy received notification of threats of violence made, via social media, to blow up Walkersville High School and additionally to blow up a teacher’s house,” the statement read.

“FCSO deputies immediately started an investigation and found the threats to be not credible. Throughout the course of the evening, deputies conducted multiple interviews and successfully identified a suspect, a female juvenile who is a student at the school. Charges are pending, via a juvenile referral, as the investigation continues. “

Officials say they will not publicly identify the juvenile female, who may face additional disciplinary action from Frederick County Public Schools.

Officials say that they encourage students, parents, or staff to report any threats or suspicious behaviour.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the threat is ongoing.

