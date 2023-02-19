One killed and 10 injured in two ‘connected’ Memphis shootings

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in two shootings in Memphis, Tennessee, that police believe are connected.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Live Lounge nightclub at around 12.45am on Sunday.

Two victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Five other shooting victims transported themselves to the hospital in non-critical condition.

As officers were at the Live Lounge scene, reports came in about more shooting victims at a second location nearby.

At that location, which has not been disclosed, officers discovered a male victim dead and three other victims who were hospitalised in critical condition.

Authorities have said they believe the two scenes are connected, but did not specify what led to that conclusion.

No suspects have been identified or arrested as of 10am ET on Sunday.