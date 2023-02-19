✕ Close Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son discovered ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders

The prosecution in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial brought its case to a close with a detailed timeline piecing together four weeks of dramatic testimony.

Among the revelations in the 88-page timeline was an internet search on Murdaugh’s phone for restaurant minutes after he called 911 about finding his wife and son’s bodies.

Over four weeks, the jury heard an extraordinary amount of detailed evidence from 61 prosecution witnesses. The final few were tasked with pulling all the strands together.

New revelations included Murdaugh’s plea for money from his bank manager days before the murders; that victims Maggie and Paul had discovered his stash of opioids; and that he called 911 only 20 seconds after allegedly discovering their bodies — having previously claimed he checked their pulses and tried turning Paul over.

Bombshell testimony from a SLED agent who pieced together a timeline from a multitude of data sources followed a gripping recreation of the brutal murders by a crime scene expert. The jury also heard about the “roadside shooting” in which Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating a purported botched assassination plot targeting himself.

The defence began presenting its case shortly before court adjourned for the holiday weekend.