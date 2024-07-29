Massachusetts church has pride flags stolen: ‘A kick in the gut’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pride flags flown from two Massachusetts churches were stolen and replaced with anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and a “Christian” flag over the weekend.

First Congregational Church and Christ Lutheran Church in Natick were targeted, according to authorities.

Members of the congregations arrived at church on Sunday to find trans Pride, gay Pride and mental health awareness flags discarded under bushes, according to WCVB.

Reverend Cindy Worthington-Berry of First Congregational Church described the incident as “a kick in the gut.” She told the outlet the church has been a welcoming congregation for the last 20 years.

Something similar happened at Christ Lutheran Church, except the bandits there left behind anti-LGBTQIA+ letters.

“It’s startling,” Reverend Christephor Gilbert said. “They hung the flag here and then on the corner of the church they hung another banner that said, ‘Jesus is king.’”

The Pride, transgender Pride and mental health awareness flags outside the First Congregational Church in Natick, Massachusetts. The church’s reverend said someone took down the flags on July 28 ( WCVB )

Authorities are working to track down surveillance footage showing the thieves in action. An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The reverends say they want the individuals responsible to be held responsible.

“Our hope is that should folks who did this come to light, that we as the Natick community would find their way to bring about some sort of restorative justice,” Gilbert said.

Worthington-Berry agreed. “God sees all people as beloved, and God is affirming of people no matter who they love or who they are and that stands within the Christian traditions.”