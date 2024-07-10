Suella Braverman described government buildings flying the Progress version of the rainbow Pride flag as “occupied territory” in a speech at the National Conservatism conference in Washington DC on Monday, 8 July.

The 2018 version of the flag was developed by non-binary American artist and designer Daniel Quasar to celebrate the diversity of the LGBT+ community and call for a more inclusive society.

In her speech on Monday, the former Tory home secretary claimed the flag symbolised support for “the mutilation of children in our hospitals”, something which she said “physically repulsed” her.