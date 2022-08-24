Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four members of a Massachusetts family died in an apparent murder-suicide across three different locations.

Police in Lynn, 13 miles north of Boston, responded to reports of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

Two male victims, 34 and 66, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the home. A third male victim was found inside a vehicle at another location nearby, local news station WCBV reported.

The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, was found dead inside her car at a Stop & Shop parking lot. Shortly after, police confirmed all the deceased were related. Their identities have not yet been released.

Authorities have said that a preliminary investigation indicates the suspect fatally shot her family members before turning the gun on herself.

A neighbour told WBCV that she had heard when the shots were fired.

“After three minutes, over 20 shots — one after another one,” the neighbour told the station. “This is when I went, literally, on the floor because it was shots.”

The female suspect was found in the parking lot of the store at 35 Washington Street roughly two hours after the first two bodies were discovered by police, authorities told WCBV.

The body of a third man was found inside a car parked outside 44 Laighton Street, less than a mile from the residence.

Police have said there is no threat to the public. The identities of the victims have not been released to the public pending family notification, police said.

It is not clear how the victims were related to each other. The Independent has reached out to Lynn Police for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.