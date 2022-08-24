Liverpool shooting: Police searching for second target in attack that killed girl, 9

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are still searching for a second man believed to be the target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Olivia had been at home with her mother, Cheryl, and two older siblings when Ms Korbel opened the door after hearing gunshots fired outside, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said.

He said a gunman, wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves, fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing both of them to run away.

One of the men, a 35-year-old convicted burglar, now named as Joseph Nee, forced his way into the home pushing past Ms Korbel.

Olivia was fatally wounded by the same shot that struck her mother in the hand (Family handout)

The gunman then ran in behind Nee firing shots “indiscriminately” into the house, injuring him and Cheryl, but fatally wounding Olivia who died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

However, the second man who escaped the attack has not been found and officers are searching for him in connection with their investigation into the kiling, a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

Officers have been searching CCTV footage and making door-to-door enquiries to identify those involved.

Following the arrest of Nee on Wednesday, who was out on probation and will be returning to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Mr Kameen said: “Our enquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

“I would like to echo the words of our Chief Constable yesterday appeal to the community to keep helping this family in every way possible. We will do all we can to take all of those involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

Tributes left in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (PA)

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent. It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account. If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act.”

After being shot, it is believed Nee used a mobile phone to call at least two associates, who arrived in an Audi car and took him to the hospital leaving Olivia and Ms Korbel behind.

Olivia was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police officers, where she died of her injuries. Her mother is recovering at a separate hospital.

Police seized the vehicle but said there are no updates on the driver or findings from the car.

It comes as police hunting the gunman responsible say they received the name of a suspect. Liverpool assistant mayor and Knotty Ash councillor Harry Doyle told The Independent that “vital information” was provided to a local community hub and passed on to officers.

Anyone with information, footage or images is asked to contact us via the following link Public Portal (mipp.police.uk), @MerPolCC or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000621566.