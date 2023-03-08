✕ Close Related: Drug cartels using to pinpoint Border Agents’ locations

Two Americans were found dead and two others alive after they were kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico, in what officials have described as a drug cartel attack captured on video

The group - identified by family as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams - were attacked on 3 March shortly after entering Matamoros, an area dominated by the Gulf cartel.

Video showed the group being thrown into a truck by armed men in broad daylight after a shootout. Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the group had been found.

Ms McGee and Mr Williams were rescued alive and have since been returned to the US. Mr Woodard and Mr Brown were killed.

Ms McGee’s mother previously revealed the group had travelled to Mexico so her daughter could undergo a tummy tuck procedure.

US officials have vowed to secure justice for the victims, as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and US Attorney General Merrick Garland pointed blame at drug cartels. At least one suspect has been arrested, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.