Three suspects arrested over murder of woman who vanished nearly four years ago

Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Georgia police say.

Matilde Gonzales, 42, from Powder Springs was reported missing on 12 October 2019 and was last seen in Cobb County a day prior. Two days after her disappearance, her family contacted the police.

Police said she went missing under “suspicious circumstances,” but their investigation did not offer up many clues to her disappearance, although the suspected foul play.

Four years on, the cold case of the woman’s disappearance has now had a big breakthrough.

On Friday, police say their investigation has led them to conduct a search at the 200 block of Indian Trail Drive in Paulding County. It is not yet clear what evidence they found that led them to make arrests.

As a result, three people were arrested on suspicion of being connected to the disappearance of Ms Gonzales.

Alejandra Castro, 41, has been charged with malice murder, concealing a death, and cruelty to children. Samantha Vasquez, 20, of Powder Springs, is charged with malice murder. Abel Castro, 45, has also been charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children.

Matilde Gonzales was last seen on 11 October 2019 (Paulding County Sheriffs Office)

Malice murder is a criminal offence in Georgia, and is charged when the suspect is alleged to have murdered someone with express or implied malice. The penalty for this offence can be death, imprisonment for life without parole, or imprisonment for life.

The connection of these three people to Ms Gonzales is still unclear, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The police are still continuing to work to find the whereabouts of Ms Gonzales’ body.