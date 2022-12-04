Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The FBI arrested a Texas man after he allegedly threatened to kill a Massachusetts doctor who provides care for members of the transgender community.

Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas, called the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center in Boston and left a voicemail targeting one of its doctors, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement.

“You sick motherf*****s, you’re all gonna burn,” Mr Lindner allegedly said.

He was arrested on Friday and has been charged with one count of transmitting interstate threats, US Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

“Mr Lindner’s threat is rooted in a hatred of the LGBTQIA+ community and the families, friends and people that love and support them. They are victims too,” Ms Rollins said in a statement.

In charging documents, prosecutors said Mr Lindner had been influenced by the spread of inaccurate information online in August about procedures at Boston Children’s Hospital.

In a threatening voicemail allegedly left on 31 August, Mr Lindner told the unnamed doctor there was a group of people on their way to “handle” him.

“You signed your own warrant... castrating our children. You’ve woken up enough people. And upset enough of us. And you signed your own ticket. Sleep well, you f***** c***.”

Boston Children’s Hospital has received waves of violent threats (REUTERS)

False stories began circulating online in August that Boston Children’s Hospital was conducting gender-affirming surgery for young children.

Officials at the hospital, which describes itself as “home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health programme in the United States,” revealed that month that it had been bombarded with violent threats.

In September, a suspect was arrested for making what law enforcement officers described as a hoax bomb threat at the institution.

The LGBT+ community has faced intensifying harassment and violence in recent months.

On 19 November, a gunman entered Club Q in Colorado Springs and shot dead five people and wounded 19 others.

Mr Lindner was due to appear in court in Texas on Friday, and is being held without bond, according to the New York Times.

He faces a maximum prison term of five years and a $250,000 fine if convicted.