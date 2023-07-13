✕ Close Furniture thrown out of Ceasars palace window as police respond to hostage situation

The suspect in a dramatic hostage situation at the famous Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as wanted fugitive Matthew Mannix.

An incident report revealed that Mr Mannix had an outstanding warrant in his home state of Colorado before he allegedly took a woman hostage in a hotel room on Tuesday morning.

The report states that both Mr Mannix and the woman, who was not named but was described as having been in an on-and-off relationship with her alleged captor, were suspected of having experienced “drug-induced schizophrenia”.

A SWAT standoff was launched after Mr Mannix allegedly forced the woman into his room before threatening to “shoot someone” if they entered. Video from outside the sprawling resort showed items being thrown out of a broken window.

Mr Mannix was taken into custody about five hours later.

He appeared in court on Wednesday where a judge set his bail at $750,000 citing concerns with the “the extremely violent nature” of his alleged crimes, the active warrant for his arrest in Colorado and his criminal history.