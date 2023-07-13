Matthew Mannix Las Vegas news – latest: Bail set at $750k for Caesars Palace ‘drug-induced’ hostage suspect
Las Vegas police arrested assailant and rescued female hostage held in Caesars Palace hotel room
The suspect in a dramatic hostage situation at the famous Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas has been identified as wanted fugitive Matthew Mannix.
An incident report revealed that Mr Mannix had an outstanding warrant in his home state of Colorado before he allegedly took a woman hostage in a hotel room on Tuesday morning.
The report states that both Mr Mannix and the woman, who was not named but was described as having been in an on-and-off relationship with her alleged captor, were suspected of having experienced “drug-induced schizophrenia”.
A SWAT standoff was launched after Mr Mannix allegedly forced the woman into his room before threatening to “shoot someone” if they entered. Video from outside the sprawling resort showed items being thrown out of a broken window.
Mr Mannix was taken into custody about five hours later.
He appeared in court on Wednesday where a judge set his bail at $750,000 citing concerns with the “the extremely violent nature” of his alleged crimes, the active warrant for his arrest in Colorado and his criminal history.
Matthew Mannix’s bond set at $750,000
Mr Mannix is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.
Hostage situation lasted five hours
Employees at Caesars Palace first tried to check on the guests after receiving several complaints of noise coming out of room 2128, which they believed to be a domestic dispute.
When security approached the room, they reportedly found a man believed to be Mr Mannix barricaded inside and threatening to “shoot someone” if police tried to breach the room. The threats continued and at some point, a female also yelled that the man “had a knife.”
Mr Mannix was finally taken into custody at 2.40pm PDT. He reportedly told investigators during questioning that the victim was her “girlfriend and he loved her” and that “he would pay for everything that he damaged.”
“[Mr Mannix] was so high that he was paranoid and had a schizophrenic episode where he was yelling random comments and numbers and saying that he would pay for everything because he has a lot of money,” the affidavit read.
Suspect threatened to ‘pull the trigger,’ report says
Las Vegas Police, a SWAT team and medical responders arrived at the scene to handle the hostage situation. Mr Mannix reportedly refused to let the 26-year-old woman out of the room and continued to open and close the door while allegedly threatening to “pull the trigger.”
The woman eventually attempted to reach the door, but Mr Mannix then allegedly dragged her to the bed “as he body slammed her ... and began to have intercourse with her.”
Guests evacuated pool area as suspect threw furniture out of the window
The suspect, who claimed he was armed, spent the morning then throwing large objects out of the window of his hotel room, sending guests on the pool deck running for cover.
Bystander video showed broken glass and debris littering various decks at the Caesars.
The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unclear, but the incident was described as a domestic disturbance.
Who is the alleged hostage-taker Matthew Mannix?
The suspect in a hostage standoff at Caesars Palace has been identified as 35-year-old fugitive Matthew Mannix, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
A probable cause affidavit obtained by The Independent revealed that Mr Mannix was experiencing “drug-induced” schizophrenia when he allegedly held a 26-year-old woman hostage inside a room on the 21st floor of the resort on Tuesday.
Hostage victim has ‘cuts and bruises on her legs’
The victim told law enforcement that she was afraid to leave the room because Mr Mannix had a knife and at some point, she thought he would throw her out of the broken window.
According to the incident report, Mr Mannix and the victim previously knew each other and had been experiencing a “transient lifestyle” on the Las Vegas strip and binging on narcotics for several days.
As crisis negotiators spoke with Mr Mannix, he allegedly spoke over the woman and threatened to “cut her tongue out of her mouth” so she wouldn’t talk to law enforcement.
The victim also had cuts and bruises on her legs, some of which could have possibly been caused by a beating, police said.
