Matthew Perry’s death ‘still under investigation’ as authorities seek ketamine dealer

Investigators are still looking into who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine, seven months after the drug was found in his system at the time of his death, according to reports.

The Friends actor battled substance abuse for decades, and had described himself as a “ready made addict”.

Perry, 54, was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home last October. Post-mortem toxicology reports revealed that the actor had a similar dose of ketamine in his system to what doctors would typically give to surgical patients.

After a medical examiner ruled his death an accident, the case was considered closed. But an investigation into the drug that played a part in Perry’s death is still underway, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

There remain two key questions for Los Angeles police and the Drug Enforcement Agency - who provided the drug, and under what circumstances.

Sources told the outlet that investigators have already interviewed key people with a history of substance abuse in Hollywood who might help them track down Perry’s ketamine dealer.

No arrests have been made so far, law enforcement told the publication.

Matthew Perry, pictured in 2006, with Friends co-star Courtney Cox ( Getty )

A cardiac arrest 911 call was made on 28 October 2023 from Perry’s Pacific Palisades home and first responders found him unresponsive in his hot tub. The actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report confirmed that he had died from “acute effects of ketamine”, despite initial speculation that the actor had drowned.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy as treatment for depression and anxiety more than a week prior to his death, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was ruled that the ketamine in his system was not from his treatment, but from a secondary source.

On Sunday, Perry’s Friends co-star Courtney Cox said that she still “talks” to him and has “senses” that he’s still around her, six months after his death.

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years,” she said during an appearance on CBS’ Sunday Morning on Sunday. “He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.”