The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In a recent show of — mostly — solidarity with their kin, relatives of the Menendez brothers held a press conference to express their belief that the men were victims and the monsters they've been portrayed as in media and by prosecutors.

The event was the largest gathering of the Menendez family since Eric and Lyle Menendez were sentenced for killing their parents in 1989. The brothers claimed their parents had been molesting them and that the murders were self-defense. Prosecutors disagreed, arguing that the boys killed their parents for an inheritance.

The brothers were ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They have appealed their rulings numerous times and have relied on the advocacy of sympathetic family members and others in the public sphere.

That advocacy continued during Wednesday's family press briefing with one exception: an uncle who thinks the boys are right where they belong behind bars and that they should stay put.

Milton Andersen, the brother of Eric and Lyle's mother, Kitty, sent a legal representative to the family gathering to ensure his thoughts were heard. His attorney, Kathy Cady, spoke to local broadcasters during the event.

An October 31, 2016, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Erik Menendez, left, and a Feb. 22, 2018 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Lyle Menendez ( (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File ) )

Mr Andersen firmly believes that his nephews were not molested," Cady said. "He believes that is a fabrication and he believes that the motive was pure greed."

She said her now 90-year-old client wants to see his nephews live out the rest of their lives in prison for killing his younger sister.

There is a question over whether or not the brothers will remain locked up; earlier this month, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced that his office is reviewing possible evidence included in petitions filed by the brothers last year claiming that their father had molested them, and noted that the results of that review could see the brothers walk free.

He said the claims are being reviewed and that none of the information in the petition has been confirmed. The new information will be discussed at a hearing scheduled for November 26.

Gascon made clear that, depending on the court’s decision, the brothers could “walk out” of prison.

“Until we get there, we’re not sure yet which direction this will go,” he said.

Andersen, speaking through Cady, said he hopes "whatever decision is made, that it's not politically driven, that it really is done because of the right reasons."

She also said her client has felt a bit sidelined by Gascon and his office as it seeks to review the evidence brought forth by the Menendez brothers.

"Mr. Andersen understands that he's not going to be the one who's going to be able to make the final decision, but he wants to make sure that the person who does make that final decision doesn't forget about him," she said.

Andersen reportedly sent a letter to Gascon asking for a meeting, but he has not received a response.