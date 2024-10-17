Former Mafia boss reveals Menendez brothers made prison ‘escape’ plan

A former Mafia boss has revealed the Menendez brothers allegedly made a plan to escape from prison.

Erik Menendez, now 53, and his 56-year-old brother, Lyle Menendez, are currently in state prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion more than 35 years ago.

Lyle, who was then 21, and Erik, then 18, admitted they fatally shot-gunned their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and their mother, Kitty Menendez, in 1989 but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s long-term sexual molestation of Erik.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday )16 October), former Madia boss Michael Franzese explained how he befriended the brothers while he served a prison sentence in LA County jail.