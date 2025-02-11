Date set for Menendez brothers to learn fate at resentencing hearing

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A date has finally been set for the Menendez brothers to take the stand and receive their highly-anticipated fate at a resentencing hearing.

Erik, 53, and Lyle Menendez, 56, intend on being physically present at the hearing, scheduled for March 20 and 21 at Van Nuys Courthouse, say their lawyers.

If the infamous pair show up at the court it will be the first time in almost 30 years since they last made an in-person appearance.

The brothers were convicted in 1989 of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, and have been embroiled in countless appeals for freedom after pledging that the killings were motivated by years of torment: exacerbated through sexual abuse.

Both were sentenced to life in prison without parole and are now in their fifties, having already served 35 years behind bars.

Erik Menendez (left) and his brother Lyle during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles ( AFP via Getty Images )

They were last seen in court in 1996 for the second trial of their parents’ murder and appeared virtually in November 2024.

The firm representing the convicted brothers, Geragos & Geragos, confirmed the in-person attendance to NBC Los Angeles, though a source familiar with the case contended with their apparent certainty, suggesting the pair could also appear virtually, and that nothing had been determined.

Faced with multiple setbacks, the brothers have been anticipating their hearing for quite some time since it was originally supposed to go ahead on January 30 and 31 but was canceled due to the wildfires that raged in Southern California last month.

In April 2021, District Attorney George Gascón established the Resentencing Unit in the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office to address over-incarceration through contemporary laws and policies.

But three years later, in October 2024, Gascón announced his decision to recommend a resentencing to determine whether they should be released from prison.

Speaking then, he said: “Since the original prosecution of the Menendez brothers more than nearly three decades ago, our office has gained a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding sexual violence.

“We recognize that it is a widespread issue impacting individuals of all gender identities, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support all victims as they navigate the long-lasting effects of such trauma.”

Gascón’s Resentencing Unit reportedly carried out a “meticulous review and confirmation of evidence” presented by the brothers’ attorneys. This required an extensive review of materials, the drafting of court filings, meeting with other Menendez family members, and conducting evaluations of the men’s rehabilitation and behavior while they were locked up.

However, prosecutors still believe the brothers’ should remain incarcerated despite multiple appeals for redemption.

It is unclear what will unfold at the resentencing in a month.

The Independent contacted the Menendez brothers’ lawyers for comment.