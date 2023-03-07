Mexico kidnapping latest: FBI offers reward for four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros as they are identified
Follow the latest updates on abduction in Matamoros, Tamaulipas as FBI launch search for missing US citizens
The identities of three of the four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico after being ambushed when they crossed the border have been made public.
Christina Hickson says her son, 28-year-old Zindell Brown, is one of the group of four Americans who drove across the US border with Mexico on Friday, reported WPDE.
The news channel also reported that two of the others kidnapped are Shaeed Woodard, from Lake City, South Carolina, and Latavia ‘Tay’ McGee, who is from Myrtle Beach.
The fourth member of the group is is Eric James Williams, whose North Carolina diver’s license was found at the scene, reported ABC News.
The group had crossed the Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, near the Gulf coast in a white minivan when they were ambushed by gunmen who fired on the passengers, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico.
The four Americans were then placed in another vehicle and driven from the scene by their captors, the embassy said.
The US State Department is advising Americans not to travel to Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping. The region is on the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.
The border city of Matamoros is largely controlled by the Gulf drug cartel, with violence and migrant smuggling rife. Video has emerged of violence on the streets on Friday.
Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the FBI, said in a press release that the bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailants responsible for the assault and kidnapping.
A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the return of the victims and the arrest of the kidnappers.
Ambassador Salazar: ‘No higher priority than the safety of our citizens
US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar released a statement on Monday:
On Friday, March 3, unknown assailants in Matamoros, Tamaulipas kidnapped four US citizens at gunpoint in an incident that tragically killed an innocent Mexican citizen. We have no higher priority than the safety of our citizens. This is the most fundamental role of the US government.
He also tweeted that the embassy is working with the Mexican authorities to secure the release of the Americans.
White House ‘closely following’ situation
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the White House is “closely following the assault and kidnapping” of four American citizens in Mexico.
“Our thoughts are with the families of these individuals and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”
Where were four US citizens abducted at gunpoint in Matamoros?
The group of four Americans drove across the US border with Mexico on Friday, crossing into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in their white minivan, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico.
Not long after crossing the border, they were ambushed by a group of gunmen who fired on the passengers in the vehicle.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Twitter video reveals violence in Matamoros
A widely shared video on Twitter appears to show the aftermath of violence in Matamoros on Friday, around the time the four Americans were kidnapped.
New images of kidnap scene in Mexico
FBI seeks public’s help
Here is the full text of the FBI’s call for public assistance in identifying the captors of the four Americans.
Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), whose territory includes Brownsville, Texas, announced today that the FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for the assault and kidnapping of four US Citizens, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 03, 2023.
The FBI, federal partners, and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating. The FBI is announcing a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.
On March 03, 2023, four Americans crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico driving a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men.
The public is urged to call FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information regarding this investigation. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov
Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.
Identities of four Americans kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico made public
The identities of three of the four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico after being ambushed when they crossed the border have been made public.
Christina Hickson says her son, 28-year-old Zindell Brown, is one of the group of four Americans who drove across the US border with Mexico on Friday, crossing into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, in a white minivan, reported WPDE.
The identities of three of the four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico after being ambushed when they crossed the border have been made public.
Americans ‘buying medicine’ were not ‘intended target’, reports say
The four US citizens kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico are not believed to have been intentionally targeted, CNN reports.
Citing a US official with knowledge of the investigation, the network reports that it was likely a mistake.
The same official said the Americans were not thought to have been in Mexico for criminal purposes.
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US military strike on cartels
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US military to “take out” the Mexicancartels after it was announced that four American tourists were kidnapped while in Mexico.
The FBI announced that the Americans were kidnapped on 3 March in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for US military ‘strike’ on Mexican cartels
It is unclear who kidnapped the Americans
How did the Americans get caught up in a shootout?
According to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, the group had crossed into the north eastern state of Tamaulipas on the Gulf Coast from Brownsville, Texas, driving a white minivan with North Carolina licence plates.
Shortly after they had entered the country, they were attacked by gunmen in the border city of Matamoros.
After firing on the van, the attackers then moved the passengers to another vehicle and drove them away from the scene, the embassy said.
The identities of the Americans has not yet been disclosed and the purpose of their trip has not yet been substantiated.
On Monday morning, an unnamed US official said the four Americans were not the intended targets and they had traveled to Matamoros for medical procedures.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the group were in the country looking to buy medicine.
“The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained,” the president said. “The whole government is working on it.”