Mexico kidnapping – latest: Four Americans kidnapped after from minivan in Matamoros
Follow the latest updates on abduction in Matamoros, Tamaulipas
Four US citizens who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Mexico on Friday have been made the subject of a manhunt by the FBI.
The group had crossed the Mexico border from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, near the Gulf coast in a white minivan when they were ambushed by gunmen who fired on the passengers, according to the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico.
The four Americans were then placed in another vehicle and driven from the scene by their captors, the embassy said.
The US State Department is advising Americans not to travel to Tamaulipas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping. The region is on the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” list.
The border city of Matamoros is largely controlled by the Gulf drug cartel, with violence and migrant smuggling rife.
Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the FBI, said in a press release that the bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying the assailants responsible for the assault and kidnapping.
A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the return of the victims and the arrest of the kidnappers.
Here’s Rachel Sharp’s report.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the FBI investigation into the kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico.