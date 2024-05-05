The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Investigators have charged three people in connection with the disappearance of two Australian and one American tourists in Mexico — who officials now believe were likely killed in a robbery-turned-shooting.

Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their friend Carter Rhoad, from the United States, were reported missing after failing to show up to their accommodation in Baja California on Saturday 27 April.

Local authorities now believe that the three men were approached by a group who tried to carjack the tourists’ white pick-up truck. When they refused, the encounter turned deadly, officials said.

“When they tried to get the vehicles, the victims opposed the robbery. The robbers were armed with a firearm and then apparently shot the victims,” said Baja California Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez.

The news comes after investigators said they had recovered three bodies who they believe to be the missing tourists, according to reports Friday afternoon. The bodies were found in an advanced state of decomposition at the bottom of a 50-foot-deep well, 7News reported.

The three Mexican citizens were charged with a crime equivalent to kidnapping on Friday after being questioned and arrested by local authorities, the Associated Press reported. It not immediately clear whether the three could face additional charges.

“All three bodies meet the characteristics to assume with a high degree of probability that they are the American Carter Rhoad as well as the Robinson brothers from Australia,” Baja California’s Attorney General Maria Elena Andrade said on Saturday.

Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson disappeared in Baja California, Mexico and their American friend Carter Rhoad have been missing since 27 April, 2024 ( Supplied )

The grim discovery was made at La Bocana, a popular fishing and camping destination near Ensenada, CBS8reported.

A fourth body was found in the well, who has since been identified as the property owner. Officials said this death is unrelated to the three tourists’ deaths.

Carter Rhoad had travelled with Jake and Callum Robinson to Baja California, Mexico ( Supplied )

On Thursday, authorities said that three Mexican citizens, reported to be a woman and two men, had been arrested. The woman was carrying a mobile phone with a photo on it matching the description of one of the men, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The brothers’ family said that Jake had gone to visit his brother, who has been living in the US, and the trio had headed south of the border to Ensenada – an area popular with tourists but also known for cartel violence.

They had not been heard from since last Saturday. Their car was later found burnt out, and three tents abandoned.

The charges come after María Elena Andrade Ramírez, Baja California attorney general, said on Thursday that evidence found with the tents was “linked” to the three people being questioned about the missing foreigners. She added, “There is a lot of important information that we can’t make public.”

The top prosecutor told reporters that authorities had not been notified straight away, so “very important time was lost” in the search for the three men.

Callum and Jake Robinson were reported missing after travelling from California to Mexico on 27 April ( 9News/Instagram )

The parents of the Australian brothers, Martin and Debra Robinson, told 9News in a statement that Callum has been living in the US to follow his dream of being a professional lacrosse player.

“He is widely known in the US as the Big Koala,” they told the outlet. “We think of him as our big soft friendly giant.”

The parents were reportedly heading to the area to be close to the search efforts.

“Callum and Jake are beautiful human beings. We love them so much and this breaks our heart,” the couple said.

Both US and Australian authorities told The Independent that they were ready to assist in the investigation in whatever way necessary.