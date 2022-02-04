Michael Avenatti has been found guilty of defrauding Stormy Daniels of nearly $300,000 in a Manhattan federal court.

Avenatti was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft by stealing part of an $800,000 advance Ms Daniels was owed for her 2018 autobiography Full Disclosure.

Avenatti faces up to 20 years in prison.

The jury reached a verdict just before 3pm on Friday afternoon after more than a day of deliberations.

Earlier, they returned a note suggesting that one female juror had been holding out, and that she was refusing to deliberate with other panellists.

During the two-week trial, prosecutors said the California lawyer cheated Ms Daniels of nearly $300,000 she was owed for her autobiography, spending it on his firm’s payroll and personal expenses.

Avenatti, 50, argued that he was owed the money and never thought it was wrong to take it.

After firing his public defenders on day two of the trial, he cross-examined Ms Daniels about her ability to speak to dead people and “dark entities that prowled” her former New Orleans home as he attempted to shatter her credibility.

Former attorney Michael Avenatti cross-examines witness Stormy Daniels during his criminal trial at the United States Courthouse in Manhattan (REUTERS)

In a tweet after the verdicts were reached, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said: “Justice has been served. Michael Avenatti has shown himself to be what I have always known him to be…a conman, a liar and a thief.”

Avenatti helped secure the book deal for Ms Daniels in spring 2018, shortly after he began representing her in lawsuits meant to free her from the rules of a 2016 payment of $130,000 she had received from former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Mr Cohen to remain silent about an alleged affair with Mr Trump a decade before.The hush-money payment occurred just days before Mr Trump was elected president in 2016. He has denied the claims by Ms Daniels.

Mr Avenatti used his heightened profile at the time to make frequent appearances on cable television news programmes.

Ms Daniels, a porn actress who has also earned stage credits in two mainstream movies, testified during the trial that she never authorised Mr Avenatti to pocket some of the $800,000 advance on her autobiography, Full Disclosure, which was published in the fall of 2018.