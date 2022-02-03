Judge sends Michael Avenatti jury back after they can’t decide on main charge in trial against Stormy Daniels
The judge in the trial of Michael Avenatti against Stormy Daniels has sent the jury back for further deliberations after they said they couldn’t come to a consensus on the main charge after just four hours of discussions.
In order for Avenatti to be convicted of the second charge, aggravated identity theft, he must also be convicted of the first – wire fraud.
Judge Jesse Furman told the jurors that they have to decide the case within the group and that it was imperative that they evaluate the opinions of other jurors and that they should be ready to reexamine their own views, according to the New York Daily News.
More follows...
