Supreme Court rejects appeal from Stormy Daniels’ disgraced ex-attorney Michael Avenatti
Former lawyer jailed after being found guilty of attempting to extort the sportswear giant Nike
The US Supreme Court has rejected the latest appeal by imprisoned attorney Michael Avenatti to have his convictions overturned for defrauding a client and attempting to extorrt the sportswear giant Nike.
Avenatti, who rose to national prominence representing the adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2018, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for the offences in 2020.
But the justices in the nation’s highest court have spurned his latest appeal after a lower court upheld his convictions in the case. Aventatti has been sentenced to 19 years in prison in three criminal cases and is currently serving time in California.
More follows...