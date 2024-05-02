Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Stormy Daniels’ disgraced former attorney Michael Avenatti fired back at testimony from Keith Davidson in the hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.

Mr Davidson is the attorney who negotiated Ms Daniels’ $130,000 payment from Cohen which is at the centre of the trial.

On Thursday, the Trump legal team brought up an April 2018 conversation between Mr Davidson and Cohen regarding a CNN interview in which he said that he didn’t give any indication that the money was coming from Mr Trump.

On a recording of the conversation, Mr Davidson says he was asked whether “Cohen needed authority from Donald Trump to make that payment and I said no, it was never discussed”.

Mr Davidson said he recalled discussing leverage about Ms Daniels’ case in the context of the election and what her manager Gina Rodriguez’s boyfriend had said.

“I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he comes out and says, You know what, Stormy Daniels, she wanted this money more than you can ever imagine,” he said on one of the recordings played in court. “I remember hearing her on the phone saying, You f****** Keith Davidson, you better settle this god damn story … because if he loses this election, and he’s going to lose, we lose all f****** leverage and this case is worth zero.”

This were Davidson’s description of what her manager Gina Rodriguez’s boyfriend said. Not him.

Earlier, Mr Davidson said these conversations with Cohen were more “structured,” which “wasn’t really his personality.”

In his previous testimony, he said Cohen was usually “excitable” and always called with a sense of urgency.

“Less pants on fire?” Mr Trump’s attorney asked, referencing Mr Davidson’s earlier description of Cohen. “More straightforward?”

“More self-serving,” Mr Davidson replied.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass then noted that at the time of that April 2018 conversation with Cohen, Ms Daniels was being represented by Avenatti – who was suing both of them.

Mr Davidson said on Thursday that Avenatti was trying to drive a wedge between him and Ms Daniels.

“Keith Davidson is lying,” Avenatti wrote on X on Thursday. “After I confronted her [with] her own text [messages], Daniels admitted to me in early 2019 that she [and] Davidson had extorted Trump in [October] 2016 – it was a shakedown. This was one of the many reasons I fired her as a client in [February] 2019.”

Avenatti has said he has been in contact with Mr Trump’s legal team and is willing to testify. He’s currently serving a prison sentence for attempting to extort Nike and for embezzling settlement funds from several other clients.

More follows...