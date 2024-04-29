Trump and DeSantis stage long private meeting in Florida as ex-president rages at rivals on Truth Social: Live
Former president running for White House while battling myriad indictments and legal cases
Donald Trump is understood to have met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in Miami on Sunday in order to resolve their differences after a bruising primary rivalry in time for November’s presidential election.
Mr DeSantis’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment in January after failing to live up to expectations and after he was brutally taunted by the former president, who now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors and sat down with him for an hours-long meeting to bury the hatchet.
Mr Trump otherwise spent his weekend lashing out at a number of his enemies on Truth Social, from independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr to outgoing Utah senator Mitt Romney, but reserved particular ire for President Joe Biden and comedian Colin Jost after they joked about him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.
Mr Biden teased his election rival by saying his hush money trial, which resumes on Tuesday, had left him facing “Stormy weather”, nicknamed him “Sleepy Don” and admitted that age was an issue in the contest after all: “I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old”.
DeSantis’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment in January after failing to live up to expectations and after he was brutally taunted by the former president, who now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors and sat down with him for an hours-long meeting to bury the hatchet, according to The Washington Post.
Trump has consistently fallen behind President Joe Biden’s fundraising efforts so far and is exploring all avenues as he seeks to make up the difference.
Although the front-runner ridiculed DeSantis throughout the campaign – taking credit for his election to the governor’s mansion, mocking him for wearing heeled cowboy boots to appear taller and calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron” – the governor endorsed Trump for the presidency when he announced the suspension of his campaign.
The pair have reportedly not spoken since, however, and DeSantis was branded “a sad little man” in February by Trump campaign aide Chris LaCivita after criticising the candidate.
Sunday’s detente was intended to bring an end to that animosity between the two men.
