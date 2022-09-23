Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been found guilty of killing a dog walker and severely injuring her boyfriend over two years ago following a dispute concerning their dog relieving itself out side the man’s apartment.

A Denver, Colorado jury found Michael Close guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, following the death of Isabella Thomas, 9News reported.

Close’s sentencing has been scheduled for 4 November.

