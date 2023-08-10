Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Maryland man who found the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin said “he had a feeling” about the tunnels where she was found dead off the Ma and Pa Trail.

Michael Gabriszeski, 49, told local news outlet WMAR-2 News that he joined the search for Morin after hearing about her disappearance from his daughter who was friends with Morin.

Morin, a mother of five, went missing on Saturday after going for a jog on the trail. The following day, her body was located off the trail by Mr Gabriszeski.

Mr Gabriszeski said he told police to search tunnels that exist around the Ma and Pa Trail because he had a bad feeling about them.

“I kept telling them to search the tunnels because I had a feeling about those tunnels,” Mr Gabriszeski said.

“I walked forward to search the one tunnel, and they searched the one, and that’s where they found her.”

Mr Gabriszeski reported Morin’s body to the police around 1.30pm on Sunday. The Bel Air mother was found in a tunnel off of a trail.

Morin initially left her home around 6pm on Saturday to go for a jog. When she failed to return five hours later, her boyfriend called the police to report her missing.

An extensive search was conducted with authorities searching the trail and surrounding areas.

The Harford County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet disclosed Morin’s manner of death but authorities in the Sheriff’s Office say foul play is suspected.

Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading off on the Ma and Pa Trail (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to Morin or with photos and videos taken the day of her disappearance should contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr Gabriszeski said he hopes locating Morin’s body can result in a “a final resting place” so “that door can be finally closed” for the Morin family.

“[I hope] they can get the investigation on and, hopefully, catch the person who did this trifling act,” Mr Gabriszeski said.

He added that whoever is responsible for Morin’s death should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Bel Air is a community of roughly 10,000 people and has a low crime rate. Harford County sheriff Jeffery Gahler said the death of Morin has shocked the county.

“We are a county that enjoys very low crime,” Mr Gahler told Fox News Digital. ”Our community is rightly very concerned,” Mr Gahler said.

Authorities have no suspects at the moment and said it could be anyone who committed a random act of violence to a more planned attack or somebody that Morin knew.