A Maryland sheriff has denied the claims made by a man who insisted that he saw the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin on the day she was found.

Michael Gabriszeski, 49, claimed that he and his stepdaughter came across Morin’s body on Sunday when they joined the search for the missing mother-of-five, who had vanished on Saturday after going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

Mr Gabriszeski gave graphic accounts of what he claimed he saw to multiple outlets, describing the scene as a “terrible mess”.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that Mr Gabriszeski was not even “within eyesight of the crime scene” when the body was found.

Morin was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail at around 6pm Saturday. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home. Morin’s body was found the following day, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Sheriff Jeffery Gahler on Wednesday called out the “heinous coward” who killed Morin, vowing that they would be brought to justice. He also confirmed police had yet to identify a “solid suspect”.