Authorities in Maryland are hoping to speak to a group of individuals who were on the trail the same time as Rachel Morin on the night the 37-year-old was killed.

The group of people who had dogs with them on the trail Saturday evening may have seen something, Harford County officials said as they urged them to come forward.

Morin was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail around 6pm on 5 August. Her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing that night after she failed to return home. The mother-of-five’s body was found the next day, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives said they received information that between 6pm and 7.30pm, the group of potential witnesses were walking on the Ma & Pa Trail from the Rt. 24 tunnel toward the split in the trail that leads to the Williams Street trailhead.

The individuals were described as either being three men, two women and two dogs or two men, three women and two dogs.

It’s the most recent update in the disappearance and killing of the mother-of-five that has gripped the Bel Air community.

Hundreds of tips have come in, but authorities do not yet have a “solid suspect” in the case.

“We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading off on the Ma and Pa Trail around 6pm on Saturday (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

Mr Gahler urged the public to keep sending in tips, no matter how insignificant it may be.

“Together we will solve this crime and find the heinous coward who took Rachel Morin from her family and friends,” he said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Anyone who believes they may be the individuals that the detectives are looking for or if anyone has information that could be helpful, contact Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org.