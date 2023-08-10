Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sheriff in Maryland has vowed that the “heinous coward” who authorities believe killed mother-of-five Rachel Morin will be brought to justice - though investigators still have yet to identify a suspect.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler did not share many details in the Wednesday update over concern of “jeopardising the ongoing probe,” but said there was one thing he was sure of, and that “this was an intentional taking of a person’s life.”

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

After she failed to return home that night, her boyfriend Richard Tobin reported her missing.

Morin’s body was later found near the trail on Sunday afternoon, and her death was labeled a homicide.

“Together we will solve this crime and find the heinous coward who took Rachel Morin from her family and friends,” Mr Gahler said on Wednesday.

He added that a team of detectives have been working around the clock to piece together a timeline of the case and that some of the “more than 100 tips” that have been submitted by the public “have been promising.”

Rachel Morin was last seen alive heading off on the Ma and Pa Trail (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

“Some of your tips have been promising and tremendous in advancing the investigation and bringing us closer to getting the answers that we need, the answers that Rachel’s family needs, and the answers that our community needs,” the sheriff added, urging the public to continue their efforts.

Mr Gahler asked that people continue to send in all tips, even if they seem minuscule.

“Even if it’s something that you might think is insignificant, that might be the key piece of evidence or information we are looking for.”

The sheriff also addressed questions about whether Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin had been interviewed.

Richard Tobin has denied involvement in his girlfriend Rachel Morin’s death as homicide probe launched after woman’s body found (Facebook / Rachel Morin)

“The answer is yes, we have,” the sheriff said, “Along with many other people who are close to Rachel.”

“That is the way an investigation is conducted,” he added.

Mr Tobin released a statement on Facebook earlier this week saying he had nothing to do with Morin’s death.

Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office do not have an official suspect yet in the case.

“We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Mr Gahler said.

Mr Gahler urged the public to be vigilant when walking along the Ma & Pa Trail and said there will be increased patrols along the trail.