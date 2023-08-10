✕ Close Woman's body found off of popular trail believed to be missing Maryland woman

Maryland detectives investigating the homicide of missing mother-of-five Rachel Morin have said they do not have a solid suspect yet in the case and warned members of the community to be vigilant.

"Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, ‘yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event’," Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler told WBALTV.

Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

After she failed to return home that night, her boyfriend reported her missing.

Then on Sunday afternoon, a Maryland father discovered a woman’s body in a tunnel off the trail which was later confirmed to be Morin.

Mr Gahler announced that Morin’s case is now a homicide investigation at a press conference that evening.

Rebekah Morin, the deceased’s sister, started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised over $39,500.