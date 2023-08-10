Rachel Morin - updates: Police increase patrol along trail and warn ‘there could be somebody out here’
Boyfriend of missing Maryland woman has denied involvement in her murder
Maryland detectives investigating the homicide of missing mother-of-five Rachel Morin have said they do not have a solid suspect yet in the case and warned members of the community to be vigilant.
"Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, ‘yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event’," Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler told WBALTV.
Morin, 37, was last seen heading to the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air at around 6pm on Saturday evening, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
After she failed to return home that night, her boyfriend reported her missing.
Then on Sunday afternoon, a Maryland father discovered a woman’s body in a tunnel off the trail which was later confirmed to be Morin.
Mr Gahler announced that Morin’s case is now a homicide investigation at a press conference that evening.
Rebekah Morin, the deceased’s sister, started a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised over $39,500.
Rachel Morin’s infant niece died one week before she went missing
Eight days before Rachel Morin went missing, her baby niece unexpectedly died.
On GoFundMe, Rachel’s sister, Rebekah, created a GoFundMe on 28 July for her brother and sister-in-law whose three-month-old baby, Lily Beth, passed away.
“This precious baby girl passed away unexpectedly and has left us all with heartbreaking sadness. Lily Beth was always happy and her smile and giggle won the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her,” Rebekah wrote in the GoFundMe description.
On Facebook, Rebekah posted that she was ‘heartbroken’ the day her niece died.
Man who discovered Rachel Morin’s body says he ‘had a feeling about those tunnels'
Rachel Morin’s chilling Facebook post before she was found on Maryland hiking trail
Rachel Morin shared a post on Facebook that hinted at her possible affinity for thrill months before she was found dead along a forest trail in Maryland.
Morin shared a post in February that read: “Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly. Comfort has killed more dreams than daring ever did.”
Rachel Morin’s Facebook post before she was found dead on Maryland hiking trail
‘Risk can be dangerous, but routine can be deadly’
No suspect in Rachel Morin case yet
Investigators in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office do not have an official suspect yet in the case of Rachel Morin.
Jeffery Gahler, the Harford County sheriff told WBALTV that they are unsure whether or not Morin’s death was targeted.
“We do not have a solid suspect. Not knowing whether this was a targeted event specific to Rachel, we are going to say, yes, be aware, be thinking there could be somebody out here and this is a random event,” Mr Gahler said.
Mr Gahler urged the public to be vigilant when walking along the Ma & Pa Trail and said there will be increased patrols along the trail.
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend says he ‘would never do anything to her’
The boyfriend of a Maryland mother-of-five has denied involvement in her death, after police launched a homicide probe into the death of a woman whose body was found on a popular hiking trail.
Rachel Morin’s boyfriend denies involvement as homicide probe launched
Richard Tobin reported his girlfriend missing on Saturday night
‘Heavy presence’ of police patrolling trail
After the disappearance and death of Rachel Morin, police in the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have begun implementing a “heavy presence” of deputies patrolling the trail where the 37-year-old went missing.
This “heavy presence” includes authorities patrolling by foot, bike and all-terain vehicles.
The new large quantity of patrolling deputies is part of an effort to make members of the community feel safer.
Morin was killed over the weekend after going for a jog on the Ma and Pa Trail in northern Maryland.
Police do not have a solid suspect as of now and have warned people to act viligantly when embarking on the trail.
$40K raised for Rachel Morin memorial fund
More than $40,000 have been raised in a GoFundMe dedicated to Rachel Morin.
The fundraiser, which began shortly after Morin’s body was found off of the Ma and Pa Trail, has had over 900 people donate to it.
Morin’s sister, Rebekah Morin, set up the GoFundMe to raise money for the family to bury the 37-year-old who police say was killed after going for a jog Saturday evening.
Any leftover funds will go to Morin’s mother and her five children.
Harford County sheriff provides update on Rachel Morin investigation
In a video posted to Facebook, Harford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler provided an update to the Rachel Morin case saying investigators were doing everything they can do find out what happened to the 37-year-old.
Mr Gahler said a team of ten investigators were working together “scouring every detail of the days, hour and seconds before Rachel died in order to put goether the pieces of a comprehensive timeline.”
The investigation includes interviews with the people closest to Morin, which authorities have already done.
Mr Gahler confirmed investigators already spoke with Morin’s boyfriend but did not provide further detail.
Law enforcement say it is ‘more than obviously apparent’ Rachel Morin was killed
Jeffery Gahler, the Harford County sheriff, told Fox News Digital that when investigators arrived at the scene where Rachel Morin was found it was apparent something sinister had occurred.
“It was more than obviously apparent to police officers and our detectives who came up that this was not an accidental injury – somebody out exercising who had fallen down and sustained a fatal injury, this was not something that was self-inflicted,” Mr Gahler said.
“This was the actions of one or more persons who took her life in a criminal homicide, an egregious, horrific act.”
The Harford County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release an official manner of death for Morin.