Michelle Troconis trial: Key moments so far

An explosive murder conspiracy trial is underway in Connecticut as jurors work to determine whether Michelle Troconis was involved in the killing of her lover’s estranged wife.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen alive in May 2019 as she waved her children off to school in the wealthy enclave of New Canaan. And while her body has never been found, she has been officially declared dead – with police finding that she died a violent death at the hands of Fotis Dulos, the man she had filed for divorce from just two years earlier.

In January 2020, Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged with her murder, leaving his girlfriend Ms Troconis to take the fall.

Ms Troconis insists she did not know Fotis was doing anything nefarious as she watched him toss garbage bags into random bins, or as she helped him write up a timeline of their whereabouts on the day his estranged wife disappeared.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen alive when she dropped her five children off at school in May 2019 (New Canaan Police Department)

Those actions, authorities allege, were taken to cover up the killing of Jennifer, who they say was attacked at her home on 24 May 2019, after dropping their five children off at school.

Now, more than four years later, Ms Troconis, 49, is facing trial in Stamford on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution. She has pleaded not guilty and maintained she does not know what happened to Jennifer or where her body might be.

Here are the key revelations from the trial so far.

Bodycam footage reveals ‘blood spatter’ found in house

Bodycam footage has revealed that police officers spotted what appeared to be blood spatter and a cleaned-up bloodstain inside Jennifer Dulos’ garage on the day she was last seen alive.

Footage played in court on the first day of trial showed law enforcement officers searching Jennifer’s home in New Canaan after she was reported missing.

The officers are seen noting that there appears to be blood spatter on the front of her vehicle in the garage.

New Canaan Police Lieutenant Aaron LaTourette testified that he “noticed what appeared to be red blood in the front of that vehicle”.

“A red mark in the grill part of the vehicle. And it caught my attention because it did not match the colour of the grill,” he said.

Bodycam video of Jennifer Dulos search shows damage to SUV

Lt LaTourette and the officer are heard on the video discussing the possibility that the driver may have hit a deer. But noted there was no fur.

“It doesn’t sit well with me,” one of the officers says in the footage.

The footage played to jurors also showed red specks on the concrete floor, and a pinkish-reddish area that looked smeared, as if someone had cleaned a large blood stain, he said.

Defence blasts ‘junk science’ in case

Michelle Troconis’ attorneys took aim at what they described as “junk science” presented by the state as blood evidence in her conspiracy to murder trial.

Ms Troconis’ legal team questioned the science of the substance used to illuminate blood – suggesting it could illuminate certain types of cleansers or rust and is “essentially junk science”.

During a break, the judge heard the motion from the defence arguing that it should not be presented at trial.

“There’s such danger with the misapprehension or misunderstanding of what is essentially junk science,” attorney Jon Schoenhorn said.

He called the process of the blood testing “junk science” and said that it didn’t need to be introduced into evidence by the detective “any more than if he said he used a Ouija board to choose where he was going to choose these samples.”

“What you have to understand is the Supreme Court of Connecticut has said is that chemical is so unreliable that it has no value to put it into a case,” he said, adding that a detective tasked with taking samples from Jennifer Dulos’ car and garage “doesn’t need to talk about a chemical that is basically junk science.”

Fotis Dulos, left, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, in January 2020 (AP)

But the judge ruled in favour of prosecutors, finding that jurors can hear testimony about presumptive blood testing.

Retired Connecticut State Police Sgt Matthew Reilly, who responded to the scene and was present when the photos were taken, took the stand in the afternoon and told the court that a “Blood-like stain” had been found on the inside cardboard of a paper towel roll.

Jurors were also shown photos of what appeared to be blood on the paper towel roll as well as on the floor of Jennifer’s garage.

Floor mat missing from trunk of Jennifer Dulos’ abandoned SUV

Jurors heard testimony from several law enforcement officers who responded to the scene of Jennifer’s home.

Sgt Jamie Pearston, with the Major Crimes Unit of Connecticut State Police, testified that she was involved in processing Jennifer’s black Chevy Suburban, which was found on Lapham Road the day she was reported missing near Waveny Park.

She took inventory of the SUV, documenting the vehicle’s mileage, damage and any personal items in the vehicle. The inventory report did not contain information about evidence police found while examining the vehicle, Ms Pearston said.

She testified that a weather tech liner – a type of rubber mat used to protect the floor of the vehicle – was missing from the trunk. However, the floor mats were in place for the front and back seats of the SUV.

New footage offers glimpse into missing mom’s multimillion dollar home

Prosecutors also showed an hour of footage that Connecticut State Police took from inside the home with the end focusing on the garage.

The intimate glimpse of Jennifer Dulos’ home the night she disappeared started with officers approaching the massive home and silently moving through each room, as they opened cabinets and doors, searching through closets using a flashlight.

At one point, an officer took a picture of a photo of the five children on the wall, which Lt LaTourette testified was potentially done to aid in the investigation.

As officers reached the end the garage at the end of the video, they could be seen looking at the one vehicle in the three-car garage - a black Range Rover SUV. The officers commented on the blood-like substance on the grill of the car and on the driver’s side.

At one point, the video zoomed in to a faint reddish footprint on the concrete floor along with other “blood-like” smears.

Troconis’ family defends her outside court

Ms Troconis’ family defended her outside of the courthouse, insisting she is innocent of having any involvement in Jennifer’s disappearance and murder.

Carlos Troconis, the defendant’s father, acknowledged how important of a day it was.

“For us, it’s a very important day,” he said. “We have been waiting for this opportunity for more than four years.”

He also proclaimed his daughter’s innocence.

“We know that she’s innocent. We trust that this is a fair trial and that the result is favourable for everybody,” Mr Troconis told reporters outside the courtroom in Stamford, Connecticut, on Thursday.

Her sister Claudia Troconis-Marmol said their family was unified and would continue to support Michelle throughout the trial.

Michelle Troconis defended by her family at Jennifer Dulos murder conspiracy trial

“We stand together as a family, because that’s what we are, we’re in unity,” one of her sisters told reporters.

“We support my sister. She’s a mother, a daughter, a sister – she’s an amazing mother and just an amazing human being.”

She went on to say that the family is confident that the “truth will prevail and justice will be done because she is innocent.”

“My sister is innocent,” another sister spoke up. “This is a tragedy. For us, the other family and the children.”