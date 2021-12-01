Oxford school shooting: Fourth student dies from gunshot wounds in hospital

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 01 December 2021 17:47

A fourth student, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, has died in hospital following the shooting at Oxford high school in Michigan.

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said that Justin died around 10am on Wednesday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

The other three victims in the shooting that occurred on Tuesday have been identified as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, and 14-year-old Hana St Juliana.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a press briefing on Tuesday night that Tate Myre died in a police vehicle on the way to the hospital. He didn’t elaborate on the other deaths.

Sheriff Bouchard said on Tuesday that 11 people were shot by the 15-year-old gunman and that Oxford is a “quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered”.

More follows...

