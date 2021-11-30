Liveupdated1638304539

Oxford school shooting - latest: Three dead and six injured at Michigan high school

Follow the latest from Oxford, Michigan

Nathan Place
New York
Tuesday 30 November 2021 20:35

Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead after gunman opens fire in Michigan

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, police say.

At least six others were also injured, and a suspect is in custody, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say the shooting began at about 1.55pm at Oxford High School. Only one person is currently suspected in the violence.

“We do not believe there are any others at this time,” police said in a press release concerning further suspects.

Parents have been asked to avoid the campus and to instead pick students who have been left the premises at the parking lot of a nearby store. All students have been able to leave the school, CNN reported. Follow live updates below

1638304530

Suspect is 15-year-old sophomore, police say

Police say the suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School is a 15-year-old sophomore student at the school. The suspect did not resist arrest, police said, and the person’s handgun was taken from them.

“A 15-year-old sophomore student of Oxford High School has been taken into custody and the handgun was recovered,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. “There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive.”

Nathan Place30 November 2021 20:35
1638303716

At least three dead and six injured in shooting, police say

Three people have died and six others have been injured in the shooting at Oxford High School, police say.

“We are sad to report there are (3) deceased at this time with (6) others shot,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. “One of the six was a school teacher.”

Nathan Place30 November 2021 20:21
1638303194

Reports say as many as six may be injured

Current reports state that there are between four and six victims who have been injured. No deaths have been confirmed at this time. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has said that they are searching for possible further victims.

Several medical helicopters have arrived at the parking lot of the school, WXYZ reported. Numerous patrols, EMS units, and SWAT teams are also present at the school.

Read more here:

Three people dead, six injured in Michigan high school shooting

Follow the latest updates

Nathan Place30 November 2021 20:13

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in