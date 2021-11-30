Oxford school shooting - latest: Three dead and six injured at Michigan high school
Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead after gunman opens fire in Michigan
At least three people are dead after a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, police say.
At least six others were also injured, and a suspect is in custody, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.
Police say the shooting began at about 1.55pm at Oxford High School. Only one person is currently suspected in the violence.
“We do not believe there are any others at this time,” police said in a press release concerning further suspects.
Parents have been asked to avoid the campus and to instead pick students who have been left the premises at the parking lot of a nearby store. All students have been able to leave the school, CNN reported. Follow live updates below
Suspect is 15-year-old sophomore, police say
Police say the suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School is a 15-year-old sophomore student at the school. The suspect did not resist arrest, police said, and the person’s handgun was taken from them.
“A 15-year-old sophomore student of Oxford High School has been taken into custody and the handgun was recovered,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. “There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive.”
At least three dead and six injured in shooting, police say
Three people have died and six others have been injured in the shooting at Oxford High School, police say.
“We are sad to report there are (3) deceased at this time with (6) others shot,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook. “One of the six was a school teacher.”
Reports say as many as six may be injured
Current reports state that there are between four and six victims who have been injured. No deaths have been confirmed at this time. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has said that they are searching for possible further victims.
Several medical helicopters have arrived at the parking lot of the school, WXYZ reported. Numerous patrols, EMS units, and SWAT teams are also present at the school.
Three people dead, six injured in Michigan high school shooting
