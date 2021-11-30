✕ Close Oxford High School Shooting: At least three dead after gunman opens fire in Michigan

At least three people are dead after a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, police say.

At least six others were also injured, and a suspect is in custody, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say the shooting began at about 1.55pm at Oxford High School. Only one person is currently suspected in the violence.

“We do not believe there are any others at this time,” police said in a press release concerning further suspects.

Parents have been asked to avoid the campus and to instead pick students who have been left the premises at the parking lot of a nearby store. All students have been able to leave the school, CNN reported. Follow live updates below